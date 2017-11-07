Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 7, 2017 | 7:45pm GMT

Mourning in Texas

Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 22
Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 22
Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 22
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 22
Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 22
Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 22
Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 22
A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 22
Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 22
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 22
A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 22
A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 22
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 22
Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 22
A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
Close
15 / 22
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Close
16 / 22
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Close
17 / 22
Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
Close
18 / 22
A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Close
19 / 22
Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Close
20 / 22
Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Close
21 / 22
Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Next Slideshows

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

07 Nov 2017
100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

07 Nov 2017
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

07 Nov 2017
Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

06 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

UNESCO town in Vietnam under water

UNESCO town in Vietnam under water

The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.

Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Jerusalem's tangled webs

Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

100 years since Russian Revolution

100 years since Russian Revolution

Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast