Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 3:30pm BST

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
1 / 10
Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
2 / 10
Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
3 / 10
Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast international soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
4 / 10
Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
5 / 10
People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
6 / 10
Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
7 / 10
A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
8 / 10
Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
9 / 10
Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
10 / 10
