MTV EMA red carpet
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Lana del Rey. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jedward. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rita Pereira. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pixie Lott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Swae Lee. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Becca Dudley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ray BLK. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Stefflon Don. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Madison Beer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
30 seconds to Mars. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Travis Scott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
David Guetta. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Zara Larsson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba (C) arrives with his brothers. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Sofia Reyes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft
Rohingya Muslims make their escape from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Aftermath of the Texas shooting
Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its...
MORE IN PICTURES
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
More than 300 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Texas church reopens after shooting
The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
MTV Europe Music Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in London.
Governors Awards red carpet
Style from the Governors Awards red carpet.