Mudslides hit Southern California
Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A soccer ball is covered in muddy water after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Damaged properties are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A search and rescue worker gives water to a search dog after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A damaged car is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A damaged house and vehicle are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers search through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS THIS...more
An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.