Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 12, 2018 | 8:40pm GMT

Mudslides hit Southern California

Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
1 / 43
A soccer ball is covered in muddy water after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A soccer ball is covered in muddy water after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A soccer ball is covered in muddy water after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
2 / 43
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
3 / 43
Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Search and rescue workers with dogs scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
4 / 43
Rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
5 / 43
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
6 / 43
Damaged properties are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Damaged properties are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Damaged properties are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
7 / 43
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
8 / 43
A search and rescue worker gives water to a search dog after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A search and rescue worker gives water to a search dog after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A search and rescue worker gives water to a search dog after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
9 / 43
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
10 / 43
A damaged car is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A damaged car is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A damaged car is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
11 / 43
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
12 / 43
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A destroyed house is seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
13 / 43
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Search and rescue workers scour through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
14 / 43
A damaged house and vehicle are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

A damaged house and vehicle are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A damaged house and vehicle are seen after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Close
15 / 43
Rescue workers search through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue workers search through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Rescue workers search through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Close
16 / 43
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
17 / 43
A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
18 / 43
A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
19 / 43
A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
20 / 43
Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
21 / 43
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
22 / 43
An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
23 / 43
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Close
24 / 43
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
25 / 43
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Close
26 / 43
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS THIS...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
27 / 43
An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
28 / 43
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
29 / 43
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 43
Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
31 / 43
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
32 / 43
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
33 / 43
A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
34 / 43
Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
35 / 43
A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
36 / 43
Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
37 / 43
Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
38 / 43
Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
39 / 43
Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
40 / 43
The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
41 / 43
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
42 / 43
Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
43 / 43
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.

12 Jan 2018
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

12 Jan 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

12 Jan 2018
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...

12 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast