Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
A participant wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally, held by supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he called for a boycott of the March 18 presidential election, in Moscow, Russia January 28, 2018....more
A still image taken from a video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny being detained by Interior Ministry members in Moscow. Russian police wrestled Navalny into a patrol wagon moments after he appeared at a rally to urge voters to...more
A Russian Interior Ministry officer pushes men out of the traffic way during a rally in Moscow. Navalny, who has been barred from running over what he says is a trumped-up suspended prison sentence, has called on voters to boycott what he says will...more
People gather in a square during a rally in Moscow. Opinion polls show incumbent President Vladimir Putin is on track to be easily re-elected. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People gather in a square during a rally in Moscow. Though unlikely to influence the result, Navalny's call for a boycott attracted thousands of protesters to rallies across Russia on Sunday, which saw the opposition leader detained by the police for...more
Supporters of Alexei Navalny attend a rally in St. Petersburg. The placard reads "Putin, you are not my president". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Monday it was unlikely that anyone could compete with Putin in...more
Supporters of Alexei Navalny hold a flag on a lamp post next to a monument of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in Moscow. Around 1,500 protesters converged at a square adjacent to the Kremlin on Sunday, with hundreds also attending rallies in St....more
Russian Interior Ministry officers gather outside a building, which houses the office of the Anti-corruption Foundation led by Alexei Navalny in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Policemen detain a supporter of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg. The placard reads "Boycott 2018". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Supporters of Alexei Navalny look out from windows of a building during a rally in St. Petersburg. The placard reads "Police is waiting for us". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Riot policemen stand guard during a rally in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Supporters of Alexei Navalny walk along a street during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man burns a flare as supporters of Alexei Navalny take part in a procession in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Supporters of Alexei Navalny attend a rally in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A man blocks the way while standing in front of a police truck during a rally in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Policemen speak with a supporter of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. The inscription on the man's forehead reads "Navalny". REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A cat is seen during a rally in St. Petersburg. The badge reads "Navalny team". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Supporters of Alexei Navalny attend a rally in St. Petersburg. The placards read "Strike". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A man holds flowers as riot policemen stand guard during a rally of supporters of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People gather in a square during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A supporter of Alexei Navalny attends a rally in Moscow. The placard reads "Putin, go away!" REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An elderly woman walks past policemen, who stand guard during a rally, held by supporters of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
