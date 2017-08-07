Edition:
Netherlands wins Women's Euro

Netherlands celebrate winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Denmark's Sanne Troelsgaard, Nanna Christiansen, Theresa Nielsen and teammates dejected after losing the final. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates victory. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Denmark players dejected after losing the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden celebrates with the trophy after the winning the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Denmark's Theresa Nielsen and Sanne Troelsgaard look dejected after losing the final. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their fourth goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Denmark's Frederikke Thogersen. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Denmark's Pernille Harder scores their second goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Denmark's Pernille Harder celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands' Sherida Spitse celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands' Lieke Martens in action with Denmark's Theresa Nielsen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Netherland's Danielle van de Donk in action with Denmark's Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Denmark's Nadia Nadim shoots at goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands celebrate winning the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with the trophy after winning the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Denmark's Nadia Nadim looks dejected after Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their fourth goal. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Louis van Gaal and Marco van Basten in the stands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

General view of Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Denmark fans look on as the team bus arrives. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Denmark fan before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

