Netherlands wins Women's Euro
Netherlands celebrate winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates winning the Women's Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Denmark's Sanne Troelsgaard, Nanna Christiansen, Theresa Nielsen and teammates dejected after losing the final. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates victory. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark players dejected after losing the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden celebrates with the trophy after the winning the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Denmark's Theresa Nielsen and Sanne Troelsgaard look dejected after losing the final. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their fourth goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Denmark's Frederikke Thogersen. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark's Pernille Harder scores their second goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark's Pernille Harder celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Lieke Martens in action with Denmark's Theresa Nielsen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Netherland's Danielle van de Donk in action with Denmark's Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Denmark's Nadia Nadim shoots at goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands celebrate winning the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates with the trophy after winning the Euro 2017 Final. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark's Nadia Nadim looks dejected after Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their fourth goal. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Louis van Gaal and Marco van Basten in the stands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
General view of Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark fans look on as the team bus arrives. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark fan before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
FINA World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Best of IAAF ParaAthletics
Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.