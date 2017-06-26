Edition:
United Kingdom
New Zealand wins America's Cup

Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Executive Chairman Larry Ellison watches his team lose race nine to Emirates Team New Zealand and with it the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Oracle Team USA after losing the America's Cup finals to Emirates Team New Zealand. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling after win in race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Team Emirates New Zealand dunks the windward hull after crossing the finish line to win race eight over Oracle Team USA in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman takes his team and boat to the finish line to defeat Oracle Team USA in race nine to win the America's Cup. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Emirates team New Zealand rounds a mark as they lead Oracle Team USA in race seven of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA race off the start line in race five of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
