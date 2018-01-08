Edition:
No Pants Subway Ride

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Israelis travel on the light rail train without their pants on as they take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Jerusalem, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway train during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Passengers not wearing pants walk through a subway train transfer tunnel during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Passengers without trousers stand at cash machines as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Passengers not wearing pants walk up the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Passengers without wearing trousers travel on a London Underground train as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway station during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Passengers not wearing pants walk down the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
A couple kisses during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" while a member of the New York City Police Department stands guard in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
