Nobel Prize winners
U.S. academic Richard Thaler, who helped popularize the idea of "nudging" people towards doing what was best for them, won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize for his work on how human nature affects supposedly rational markets. Influential in the field...more
Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) receives a bottle of champagne from her husband Will Fihm Ramsay (R) next to Daniel Hogsta, coordinator, in Geneva, Switzerland. The Norwegian Nobel...more
ICAN's Executive Director Beatrice Fihn celebrates with Grethe Ostern (R), member of the steering committee. Asked if she had a message for North Korea's Kim Jong-Un and President Donald Trump, Fihn said both leaders need to know that the weapons are...more
Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born, British-raised author of "The Remains of the Day", won the Nobel Prize for Literature for a run of "exquisite" novels that the Swedish Academy said mixed Franz Kafka with Jane Austen. The Academy hailed Ishiguro's...more
Molecular biologist and biophysicist Richard Henderson poses as he looks through a bacteriorhodopsin protein model, following the announcement that he is a joint winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology...more
Scientist Jacques Dubochet poses after the news conference after winning the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry at the University of Lausanne (UNIL) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The work by Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson makes it possible to...more
Columbia University professor Joachim Frank and his wife Carol Saginaw look at messages from friends at their home after winning 2017 Nobel Prize in chemistry in New York City. The new approach fills a previously blank space by generating images of...more
California Institute of Technology physicists Kip S. Thorne (R) and Barry C. Barish attend a news conference after winning the 2017 Nobel Prize for Physics, which they share with MIT's Rainer Weiss, in Pasadena, California. The three U.S. scientists...more
Dr. Kip Thorne listens during a news conference to discuss the detection of gravitational waves in Washington, February 11, 2016. Measuring gravitational waves offers a new way to observe the cosmos, helping scientists explore the nature of...more
Dr. Rainer Weiss, emeritus professor of physics at MIT, uses a visual aide during a news conference to discuss the detection of gravitational waves. Weiss said the award of the 9 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize was really a recognition of...more
MIT professor emeritus Rainer Weiss talks on the phone at his home in Newton, Massachusetts after winning the Nobel Prize in physics. "We now witness the dawn of a new field: gravitational wave astronomy," Nils Martensson, acting chairman of the...more
California Institute of Technology physicist Barry Barish poses outside his home after winning the 2017 Nobel Prize for Physics. Two U.S.-based instruments working in unison, called the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO),...more
Michael W. Young, a joint winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, poses for a portrait in one of his labs at The Rockefeller University in New York. U.S. scientists Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young won the 2017 Nobel...more
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, retrieves the morning newspaper after learning he is one of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winners, at his home in Newton, Massachusetts. Rosbash said the news that the trio had won...more
The names of Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young are displayed during a news conference to announce the winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in Stockholm. Their work helps explain how people experience jet lag when...more
Michael W. Young poses for a portrait in one of his labs at The Rockefeller University in New York. In the mid-1980s, the three laureates used fruit flies to isolate a gene called period that controls the normal daily biological rhythm and showed how...more
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, proof-reads a press release after being named as a co-winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. "This ability to prepare for the...more
