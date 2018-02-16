Nomadic shepherds of Siberia
An aerial view shows the cattle at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu, located in Kara-Charyaa area south of Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of the Republic of Tuva (Tyva region), with air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius...more
Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tuvan shepherds direct sheep and goats at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tanzurun Darisyu (2nd L) has a meal together with her neighbors and relatives inside a yurt south of Kyzyl town. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An aerial view shows Tuvan shepherds, who travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sheep and goats are seen at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An aerial view shows the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tanzurun Darisyu (R), head of a Tuvan private farm located in Kara-Charyaa area, has a meal together with her neighbors and relatives inside a yurt south of Kyzyl town. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Westminster Dog Show
Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana
Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake
At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an earthquake crashed in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.
Lunar New Year
The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8
Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Trump visits Parkland, Florida
President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.