Pictures | Thu Nov 2, 2017 | 4:15pm GMT

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

North Korea fans dressed as the Korean People's Army adjust their clothes in front of a portrait of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

North Korea fans attend a North Korea fan event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun, the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club, looks at a photobook of North Korean art. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun (C) and other members perform a Moranbong Band dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A member of Japan's North Korea fan club makes toothpick North Korean flags. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun puts on North Korean make-up. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A North Korea fan wears a pin of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun duering a rehearsal of a Moranbong Band dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

North Korea fans dressed as the Korean People's Army stand in front of a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A pin on a member. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun smiles as she practices a Moranbong Band dance in front of portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun poses for a selfie with another member in front of portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il after their Moranbong Band dance practice. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun (C) and other members perform a Moranbong Band dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun during a rehearsal dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A member during their Moranbong Band dance practice. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Members make toothpick North Korean flags. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Chunhun fixes her hair before a Moranbong Band dance practice. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

