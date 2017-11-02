North Korea fan club in Tokyo
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
North Korea fans dressed as the Korean People's Army adjust their clothes in front of a portrait of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
North Korea fans attend a North Korea fan event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun, the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club, looks at a photobook of North Korean art. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun (C) and other members perform a Moranbong Band dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Japan's North Korea fan club makes toothpick North Korean flags. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun puts on North Korean make-up. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A North Korea fan wears a pin of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun duering a rehearsal of a Moranbong Band dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
North Korea fans dressed as the Korean People's Army stand in front of a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A pin on a member. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun smiles as she practices a Moranbong Band dance in front of portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun poses for a selfie with another member in front of portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il after their Moranbong Band dance practice. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun (C) and other members perform a Moranbong Band dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun during a rehearsal dance. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member during their Moranbong Band dance practice. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members make toothpick North Korean flags. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chunhun fixes her hair before a Moranbong Band dance practice. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures of the past week.
Racing camels in Jordan
A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.