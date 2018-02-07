North Korean orchestra sails into South
Members of a North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port, in Gangwon-do province, South Korea, February 7, 2018. A North Korean ferry arrived in South Korea on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics, taking...more
Members of North Korea's orchestra carry their string instrument at the Gangneung Art Centre. The art troupe from the North is led by star singer Hyun Song Wol and is scheduled to perform at Gangneung, near the Games venue of Pyeongchang, on Thursday...more
Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the Gangneung Art Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port. The art troupe will use the vessel for transportation and lodging, the Unification Ministry said. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
Members of North Korea's orchestra arrive at the Gangneung Art Centre. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted into the eastern South Korean port of Mukho on Tuesday, where throngs of demonstrators were waiting. The ministry said it had decided to...more
Members of a North Korean arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. Seoul banned all North Korean ships entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in 2010 in the wake of a torpedo attack on a South Korean...more
North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japan in 1992 to Kim Il Sung, the North's national founder and...more
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its...more
North Korean men look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. "The conservative media and persons claimed that the use of 'Mangyongbong-92' ... during the Olympic period falls foul of the 'independent sanctions' by the U.S. and South Korea,"...more
Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. South and North Korea will march under a unified Korea flag at the opening of the Games while the two Koreas will also field a united women's ice hockey team. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, leaves North Korea for South Korea, February 5, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's popular...
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.
Barred from Libyan ghost city
More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are...
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...
MORE IN PICTURES
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Military parades around the world
A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to France's Bastille Day parade.
North Korea's cheer squad
North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village
Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Black Panther portraits
Intimate portraits of the cast and crew of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther".
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's popular tourist city of Hualien.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.