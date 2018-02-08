Edition:
North Korean orchestra serenades South

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean operator works on as the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra prepares to perform. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

