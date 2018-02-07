Edition:
Pictures | Wed Feb 7, 2018

North Korea's cheer squad

Members of North Korean 229-member cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7, 2018. They were among a group of 280 North Koreans who arrived in South Korea, one of the largest peacetime crossings of the inter-Korean border, to spur on athletes from the two sides at the Winter Olympics. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
South Korean people take photographs of members of the North Korean cheering squad at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
North Korean cheering squads carry suitcases upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
