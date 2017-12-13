North Korea's nuclear celebrations
Party and nation citations are presented to scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the successful launch of Intercontinental ballistic rockets, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
People react as members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
People cheer as members who contributed to the successful launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistics missile arrive in Pyongyang, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The Central Committee and Central Military Committee of the Workers Party of Korea hold a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, November 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea hosts a reception in honour of the contributors of the successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
