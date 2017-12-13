Edition:
North Korea's nuclear celebrations

Party and nation citations are presented to scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the successful launch of Intercontinental ballistic rockets, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 06, 2017
People react as members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 06, 2017
People cheer as members who contributed to the successful launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistics missile arrive in Pyongyang, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
The Central Committee and Central Military Committee of the Workers Party of Korea hold a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, November 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 06, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea hosts a reception in honour of the contributors of the successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 06, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
