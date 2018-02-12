Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 12, 2018 | 8:10pm GMT

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland in women's hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland in women's hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland in women's hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
1 / 13
Fans from North Korea cheer on as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fans from North Korea cheer on as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Fans from North Korea cheer on as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 13
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Close
3 / 13
A member of North Korea's cheering squad look in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

A member of North Korea's cheering squad look in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A member of North Korea's cheering squad look in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
An ice resurfacer drives past as Korea played Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

An ice resurfacer drives past as Korea played Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
An ice resurfacer drives past as Korea played Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
5 / 13
North Korea's cheer squad as Switzerland plays Korea. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

North Korea's cheer squad as Switzerland plays Korea. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
North Korea's cheer squad as Switzerland plays Korea. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 13
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

North Korea's cheer squad hold masks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 13
Fans from North Korea wave flags as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fans from North Korea wave flags as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Fans from North Korea wave flags as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 13
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
9 / 13
Waving flags as Korea plays Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Waving flags as Korea plays Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Waving flags as Korea plays Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
10 / 13
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
11 / 13
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
12 / 13
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Next Slideshows

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

09 Feb 2018
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

09 Feb 2018
Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

07 Feb 2018
Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

05 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Gusty conditions delayed or cancelled events at the Winter Olympics, amid athlete complaints that high wind made conditions too dangerous to compete.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast