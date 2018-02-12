North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland in women's hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Fans from North Korea cheer on as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
A member of North Korea's cheering squad look in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
An ice resurfacer drives past as Korea played Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
North Korea's cheer squad as Switzerland plays Korea. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans from North Korea wave flags as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Waving flags as Korea plays Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
Israel begins deporting African migrants
Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar New Year
From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Gusty conditions delayed or cancelled events at the Winter Olympics, amid athlete complaints that high wind made conditions too dangerous to compete.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.