Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 10, 2018 | 7:10pm GMT

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 11
People cross a road in front of a truck in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People cross a road in front of a truck in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
People cross a road in front of a truck in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 11
A man walks past a boat through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man walks past a boat through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A man walks past a boat through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 11
Seabirds fly through heavy fog at the Titanic docks in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Seabirds fly through heavy fog at the Titanic docks in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Seabirds fly through heavy fog at the Titanic docks in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 11
The Titanic building is seen through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Titanic building is seen through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
The Titanic building is seen through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 11
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 11
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 11
A man walks through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man walks through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A man walks through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 11
A man walks past trees in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man walks past trees in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A man walks past trees in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 11
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 11
A seagull flies past boats moored at the Titanic quarter in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A seagull flies past boats moored at the Titanic quarter in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A seagull flies past boats moored at the Titanic quarter in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Best of CES

Best of CES

Next Slideshows

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

10 Jan 2018
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

08 Jan 2018
Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

The ten most searched people and events last year.

08 Jan 2018
Along the Korean DMZ

Along the Korean DMZ

Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

04 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mudslides hit Southern California

Mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

The aftermath of recent air strikes in besieged areas of the Syrian capital.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast