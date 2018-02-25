OAR wins Olympic hockey gold
Russian team sings their national anthem while wearing their gold medals. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Olympic Athletes from Russia wear their gold medals under the Olympic flag during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympic Athlete from Russia coach Oleg Znarok is lifted up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Olympic Athletes from Russia pose with their gold medals. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patrick Reimer, Bjorn Krupp, Jonas Muller and Yasin Ehliz of Germany react after their overtime loss. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kirill Kaprizov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, celebrates with supporters after winning the gold. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Kovalchuk reacts with his gold medal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany bites his silver medal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov reacts with teammates after scoring a goal to win in overtime. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kirill Kaprizov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, celebrates scoring a goal with team mate Vyacheslav Voinov. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marcel Goc of Germany consoles goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany after Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympic Athletes from Russia on the bench react as they win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Olympic Athlete from Russia Andrei Zubarev celebrates his team's victory. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jonas Muller of Germany reacts after Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal to win the game. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany reacts after Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikita Gusev scores a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikita Gusev reacts after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympic Athlete from Russia Sergei Kalinin lies on the ice after crashing into the net. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Yegor Yakovlev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, falls next to Felix Schutz of Germany. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Germany's Dominik Kahun celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Olympic Athlete from Russia goalie Vasili Koshechkin, Olympic Athlete from Russia Artyom Zub, Patrick Hager of Germany, Brooks Macek of Germany, and Olympic Athlete from Russia Ivan Telegin react after Felix Schutz of Germany (not pictured) scores a...more
Felix Schutz of Germany celebrates his goal with Brooks Macek of Germany. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fans are pictured prior to the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany celebrates a goal by teammate Jonas Muller. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Felix Schutz of Germany scores a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Jonas Muller of Germany celebrates scoring a goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Patrick Hager of Germany and Olympic Athlete from Russia goaltender Vasili Koshechkin in action. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Daryl Boyle of Germany reacts. REUTERS/David W Cerny
