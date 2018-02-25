Edition:
OAR wins Olympic hockey gold

Russian team sings their national anthem while wearing their gold medals. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Olympic Athletes from Russia wear their gold medals under the Olympic flag during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Olympic Athlete from Russia coach Oleg Znarok is lifted up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Olympic Athletes from Russia pose with their gold medals. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Patrick Reimer, Bjorn Krupp, Jonas Muller and Yasin Ehliz of Germany react after their overtime loss. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kirill Kaprizov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, celebrates with supporters after winning the gold. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Kovalchuk reacts with his gold medal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany bites his silver medal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov reacts with teammates after scoring a goal to win in overtime. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kirill Kaprizov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, celebrates scoring a goal with team mate Vyacheslav Voinov. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marcel Goc of Germany consoles goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany after Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Olympic Athletes from Russia on the bench react as they win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Olympic Athlete from Russia Andrei Zubarev celebrates his team's victory. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jonas Muller of Germany reacts after Olympic Athlete from Russia Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal to win the game. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Olympic Athlete from Russia Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany reacts after Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikita Gusev scores a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Olympic Athlete from Russia Nikita Gusev reacts after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Olympic Athlete from Russia Sergei Kalinin lies on the ice after crashing into the net. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yegor Yakovlev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, falls next to Felix Schutz of Germany. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Germany's Dominik Kahun celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Olympic Athlete from Russia goalie Vasili Koshechkin, Olympic Athlete from Russia Artyom Zub, Patrick Hager of Germany, Brooks Macek of Germany, and Olympic Athlete from Russia Ivan Telegin react after Felix Schutz of Germany (not pictured) scores a goal. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett

Felix Schutz of Germany celebrates his goal with Brooks Macek of Germany. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fans are pictured prior to the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goalie Danny aus den Birken of Germany celebrates a goal by teammate Jonas Muller. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Felix Schutz of Germany scores a goal. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jonas Muller of Germany celebrates scoring a goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Patrick Hager of Germany and Olympic Athlete from Russia goaltender Vasili Koshechkin in action. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Daryl Boyle of Germany reacts. REUTERS/David W Cerny

