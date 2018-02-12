Edition:
United Kingdom
Obamas unveil official portraits

Former President Barack Obama stands between painted portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Artist Kehinde Wiley (L) and Barack Obama participate in the unveiling of Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama holds hands with Michelle Obama prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Artist Amy Sherald (R) and Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Artist Amy Sherald (R) and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama greets artist Kehinde Wiley. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Artists Amy Sherald (L) and Kehinde Wiley (R) gather with actor Tom Hanks prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama arrives for the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama react to the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama speaks during the unveiling of his portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Tom Hanks talk to members of the audience after the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama walks past a portrait of Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks talk prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

