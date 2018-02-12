Obamas unveil official portraits
Former President Barack Obama stands between painted portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Kehinde Wiley (L) and Barack Obama participate in the unveiling of Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama holds hands with Michelle Obama prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama greets artist Kehinde Wiley. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artists Amy Sherald (L) and Kehinde Wiley (R) gather with actor Tom Hanks prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama arrives for the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama react to the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama speaks during the unveiling of his portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Tom Hanks talk to members of the audience after the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama walks past a portrait of Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks talk prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Next Slideshows
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar New Year
From lanterns to lion dances, the world celebrates the Year of the Dog.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Gusty conditions delayed or cancelled events at the Winter Olympics, amid athlete complaints that high wind made conditions too dangerous to compete.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.