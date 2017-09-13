Oil spill off Greek island
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on Sunday is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Two workers stand on a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, in Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, is seen at a beach at the suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A bird covered in oil that leaked from a small oil tanker tries to stay afloat near the shores of Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Locals look at a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, at the suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rocks covered with oil on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Oil on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A beach is seen covered with oil on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
