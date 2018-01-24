Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 24, 2018 | 12:45am GMT

Olympic team outfits

U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 19
Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 19
Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
3 / 19
The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 19
The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 19
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 19
Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 19
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
8 / 19
U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 19
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
10 / 19
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 19
U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 19
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 19
Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 19
A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 19
U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 19
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 19
German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
18 / 19
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Stuck!

Stuck!

Next Slideshows

Stuck!

Stuck!

Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.

23 Jan 2018
Dog sledding in Scotland

Dog sledding in Scotland

Mushing with the mutts in preparation for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge.

22 Jan 2018
Marking the Epiphany

Marking the Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.

19 Jan 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

19 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

The United Nations calls on Myanmar to give aid agencies unhindered access to camps it has built for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees before they can return.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx of migrants from the crisis-hit neighboring country.

Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

A series of rocket attacks have struck Turkish border towns since the start of Turkey's military operations in Syria against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria's Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast