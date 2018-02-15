Olympic wipeouts
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during the giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vanessa James falls while performing with Morgan Cipres of France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Roberto Pukitis of Latvia, J.R. Celski of the U.S. and Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, react after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Unidentified freestyle skier of Japan crashes during training. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes into media personnel during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Emily Arthur of Australia crashes while competing in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nicole Schott of Germany falls during the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Han Tianyu of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Philippe Marquis of Canada falls during the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, J.R. Celski of the U.S., Roberto Pukitis of Latvia fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Wu Dajing of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway crashes during the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary falls between Thibaut Fauconnet of France and John-Henry Krueger of the U.S. during the the Short Track Speed Skating 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Samuel Girard of Canada falls behind Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Relay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Yuto Totsuka of Japan crashes on the lip of the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jamie Macdonald of Canada looks on after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Yuri Confortola of Italy crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Pavel Trikichev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, receives help after crashing during the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jens Maurits Alley of Belgium crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley
See Yi-ra of South Korea and Andy Jung of Australia in action, as Samuel Girard of Canada crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Next Slideshows
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into...
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
MORE IN PICTURES
Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture
The First Nations Indigenous Warriors was formed to reclaim the streets of Winnipeg's North End, a neighborhood challenged by substance abuse, suicides and the legacy of Canada's colonial policies.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left at least 17 dead.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6
Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody battle against the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 street gangs.
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Art of the skeleton helmet
Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.