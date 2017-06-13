Olympics for Seniors
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium June 13, 2017. Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors", giving locals aged...more
A participant is pushed by an assistant as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. More than 130 residents of private rest homes took part in activities ranging from throwing a wool ball, tossing a pancake, a music quiz and a wheelchair relay of...more
A participant takes part in the javelin throw event. In line with Olympic founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin's principle, the important thing was not winning, but taking part. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. Brussels and "A Travers les Arts", an organization working with rest home residents, decided to launch the first edition to promote outdoor activities for elderly people in care and as part of...more
Participants are pushed by assistants as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. "Happiness has every age" was one of the key messages of the event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant attends the "Olympics for Seniors" event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant sits in a wheelchair as he takes part in the javelin throw event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant is pushed by an assistant as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants wait for the start of the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant sits in a wheelchair as she takes part in the steeplechase event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant attends the "Olympics for Seniors" event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
