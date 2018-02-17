Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Feb 17, 2018 | 4:20am GMT

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women�s Super-G February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women�s Super-G February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women�s Super-G February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 21
A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 21
Venue photo assistant Jihyun Kim escorts photographers following a victory ceremony at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Venue photo assistant Jihyun Kim escorts photographers following a victory ceremony at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Venue photo assistant Jihyun Kim escorts photographers following a victory ceremony at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 21
A bus driver is reflected in a mirror while the biathlon is broadcast on television in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A bus driver is reflected in a mirror while the biathlon is broadcast on television in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
A bus driver is reflected in a mirror while the biathlon is broadcast on television in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 21
A server works in a restaurant outside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Park in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A server works in a restaurant outside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Park in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
A server works in a restaurant outside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Park in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 21
The Olympic cauldron is seen through a window of a portable toilet at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Olympic cauldron is seen through a window of a portable toilet at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
The Olympic cauldron is seen through a window of a portable toilet at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 21
A rail camera films a medal ceremony at the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A rail camera films a medal ceremony at the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
A rail camera films a medal ceremony at the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 21
A family gets their photograph taken by a robot inside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A family gets their photograph taken by a robot inside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
A family gets their photograph taken by a robot inside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 21
Media members ride a karaoke bus to a venue February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Media members ride a karaoke bus to a venue February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Media members ride a karaoke bus to a venue February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 21
A sign points the way to the media center February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A sign points the way to the media center February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A sign points the way to the media center February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 21
A fan sits next to Soohorang, the Olympic mascot, at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A fan sits next to Soohorang, the Olympic mascot, at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A fan sits next to Soohorang, the Olympic mascot, at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 21
An armoured vehicle of the South Korean police stands in front of the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) in the Alpensia mountain resort February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An armoured vehicle of the South Korean police stands in front of the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) in the Alpensia mountain resort February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
An armoured vehicle of the South Korean police stands in front of the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) in the Alpensia mountain resort February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 21
Security personnel react during windy weather at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Security personnel react during windy weather at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Security personnel react during windy weather at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 21
Firefighters remove a fridge in a food stall that was blown over by the wind at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Firefighters remove a fridge in a food stall that was blown over by the wind at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Firefighters remove a fridge in a food stall that was blown over by the wind at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 21
A policeman is seen throughout a chalet window in a hospitality village at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, South Korea February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A policeman is seen throughout a chalet window in a hospitality village at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, South Korea February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A policeman is seen throughout a chalet window in a hospitality village at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, South Korea February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 21
Photographers wait for the competition to resume during the Pairs Skating short program competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographers wait for the competition to resume during the Pairs Skating short program competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Photographers wait for the competition to resume during the Pairs Skating short program competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 21
A television camerawoman diagrams the action during the Pairs Skating short program February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A television camerawoman diagrams the action during the Pairs Skating short program February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A television camerawoman diagrams the action during the Pairs Skating short program February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 21
The equipment of a news photographer is pictured in his room at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, South Korea February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The equipment of a news photographer is pictured in his room at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, South Korea February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
The equipment of a news photographer is pictured in his room at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, South Korea February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 21
Lan cables are seen at a venue media center near the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Lan cables are seen at a venue media center near the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Lan cables are seen at a venue media center near the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 21
Volunteers watch from the topmost row as the men's ice hockey team from Germany practices at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Volunteers watch from the topmost row as the men's ice hockey team from Germany practices at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Volunteers watch from the topmost row as the men's ice hockey team from Germany practices at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 21
Photographers wait for the start of the Women�s 500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinal February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographers wait for the start of the Women�s 500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinal February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Photographers wait for the start of the Women�s 500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinal February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Next Slideshows

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

17 Feb 2018
Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

17 Feb 2018
Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into...

17 Feb 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an earthquake crashed in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast