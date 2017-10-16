Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 16, 2017 | 5:30pm BST

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky turns dark during mid afternoon in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A man photographs the sky turning red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A plane flies past buildings in the Canary Wharf district as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A woman photographs buildings in Canary Wharf as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
