Oscar nominees
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Picture: The Post. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
