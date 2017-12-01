Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 1, 2017

Our most popular Instagram photos

A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China November 28. REUTERS/Stringer

An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China November 28. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China November 28. REUTERS/Stringer
A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, October 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, October 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, October 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7. Jack Brockway/Virgin via REUTERS

Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7. Jack Brockway/Virgin via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7. Jack Brockway/Virgin via REUTERS
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A total solar eclipse is photographed from atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills, a unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, near Mitchell, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A total solar eclipse is photographed from atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills, a unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, near Mitchell, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 21, 2017
A total solar eclipse is photographed from atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills, a unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, near Mitchell, Oregon, August 21. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 31. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 31. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 31. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq, March 16. REUTERS/Stringer

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq, March 16. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq, March 16. REUTERS/Stringer
A nearly full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A nearly full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A nearly full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2017
A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia January 29. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia January 29. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia January 29. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California, October 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California, October 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California, October 9. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus, September 10. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus, September 10. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus, September 10. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
British Military Working Dog Mali poses for a photograph with his handler, Cpl. Daniel Hatley, after receiving the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, for his heroic action in Afghanistan, in London, November 17. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British Military Working Dog Mali poses for a photograph with his handler, Cpl. Daniel Hatley, after receiving the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, for his heroic action in Afghanistan, in London, November 17. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
British Military Working Dog Mali poses for a photograph with his handler, Cpl. Daniel Hatley, after receiving the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, for his heroic action in Afghanistan, in London, November 17. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track during the World Athletics Championships in London, August 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track during the World Athletics Championships in London, August 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track during the World Athletics Championships in London, August 5. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China, June 14. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China, June 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China, June 14. REUTERS/Stringer
The first wave of runners makes their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 5. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The first wave of runners makes their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 5. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
The first wave of runners makes their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 5. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece, July 27. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece, July 27. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece, July 27. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A visitor wearing a T. rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition center in east London, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A visitor wearing a T. rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition center in east London, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A visitor wearing a T. rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition center in east London, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this past year.

01 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

01 Dec 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Dec 2017
Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI

Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI

President Trump�s former national security adviser Michael Flynn lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russia�s ambassador to the United States, the U.S....

01 Dec 2017

