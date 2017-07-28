Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
A supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif passes out after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Opponents of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif react after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif, in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Opposition leader Imran Khan addresses a news conference after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Opponents of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif react after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif, in Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Opponents of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif react after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif, in Lahore. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the police elite force stand guard outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif react after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif, in Lahore. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Opponents of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif react after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif, in Islamabad. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Opponents of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shout slogans after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif, in Islamabad. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Men look at a television screen displaying the coverage of Pakistan's Supreme Court's decision on disqualifying Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, at a barber shop in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
