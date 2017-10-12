Palestinian rivals sign unity deal
Head of Hamas delegation Saleh Arouri and Fatah leader Azzam Ahmad sign a reconciliation deal in Cairo. Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border...more
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man holds Palestinian flags as an Egyptian flag is seen in the background during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh watches a TV broadcast of a deal signing between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo, at his office in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Hamas leaders Izzat Reshiq (C) and Khalil al-Hayya (R) chat during a reconciliation deal signing ceremony in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Palestinian man releases fireworks during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Egyptian intelligence chief Khaled Fawzi (C) walks with head of Hamas delegation Saleh Arouri and Fatah leader Azzam Ahmad as they sign a reconciliation deal in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians parade during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl looks out of a car window as children holding Palestinian flags celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
