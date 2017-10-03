Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 3, 2017

Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Model Adwoa Aboah during Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Vivienne Westwood appears with her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
People use their smartphone to take photos of the L'Oreal fashion show on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Jane Fonda presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Model Ysaunny Brito presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
British model Alexina Graham presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Model Bianca Balti presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Actor Helen Mirren presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Phoebe Philo Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Richard Rene for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato appears with models at the end of her show. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Lingerie brand Etam. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Tom Petty: 1950 - 2017

Tom Petty: 1950 - 2017

The veteran U.S. rocker has died following a heart attack. He was 66.

03 Oct 2017
Yves Saint Laurent's atelier opens as museum

A new museum showcasing the creations of late French couturier Yves Saint Laurent opens in Paris next week, offering visitors an intimate glimpse into his...

28 Sep 2017
Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

25 Sep 2017
London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

20 Sep 2017

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

