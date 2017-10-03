Paris Fashion Week
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Adwoa Aboah during Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood appears with her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People use their smartphone to take photos of the L'Oreal fashion show on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jane Fonda presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Ysaunny Brito presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British model Alexina Graham presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bianca Balti presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actor Helen Mirren presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Phoebe Philo Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Richard Rene for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato appears with models at the end of her show. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Lingerie brand Etam. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
