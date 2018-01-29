Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 29, 2018 | 9:20pm GMT

Paris under water

A view shows moored peniche houseboats and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows moored peniche houseboats and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A view shows moored peniche houseboats and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 27
A view shows the Pont Neuf bridge and Ile de la Cite along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the Pont Neuf bridge and Ile de la Cite along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A view shows the Pont Neuf bridge and Ile de la Cite along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 27
A view shows the Statue of Liberty replica and flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the Statue of Liberty replica and flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A view shows the Statue of Liberty replica and flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 27
A view shows peniche houseboats moored along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows peniche houseboats moored along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A view shows peniche houseboats moored along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 27
A view shows the Pont d'Iena bridge, the Eiffel Tower and the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the Pont d'Iena bridge, the Eiffel Tower and the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A view shows the Pont d'Iena bridge, the Eiffel Tower and the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 27
A parking desk is partly submerged by the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A parking desk is partly submerged by the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A parking desk is partly submerged by the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 27
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 27
Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 27
A Christmas tree next to a tree is seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Christmas tree next to a tree is seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A Christmas tree next to a tree is seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 27
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 27
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
Close
11 / 27
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 27
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 27
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 27
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 27
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 27
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
Close
17 / 27
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
18 / 27
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 27
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 27
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
21 / 27
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 27
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 27
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
24 / 27
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
25 / 27
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
26 / 27
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Next Slideshows

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.

29 Jan 2018
Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

29 Jan 2018
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

29 Jan 2018
Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.

29 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Korean hockey diplomacy

Korean hockey diplomacy

North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast