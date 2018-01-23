Pence in Jerusalem
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence sits next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during a meeting at the President�s residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Karen Pence, the wife of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, tours Jerusalem's Old City after visiting a jewellery shop. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Israeli soldiers patrol during during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A man walks past closed shops as Palestinian political parties call for a general strike protesting the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem and the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Jerusalem's Old City....more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (C), wife Karen (2nd L), Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council Rabbi Israel Meir Lau (L), Chairman of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev (3rd R), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and wife Sara Netanyahu (2nd R) visit the...more
Demonstrators hold a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen participate in a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem....more
A Palestinian moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their joint statements delivery, at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ariel Schalit/Pool
Ushers scuffle with members of the Joint Arab List who are holding signs in protest ahead of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence�s address to the Knesset, Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ariel Schalit/Pool
Members of the Joint Arab List hold signs in protest ahead of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence�s address to the Knesset, Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ariel Schalit/Pool
Palestinian demonstrators stand next to burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauds U.S. Vice President Mike Pence ahead of his address to the Knesset, Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ariel Schalit/Pool
A Palestinian walks over a poster of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a protest against Pence's visit to Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehe. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians burn a poster of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a protest against Pence's visit to Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a formal reception ceremony at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
