Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 10, 2017 | 8:45pm BST

Photos of the week

Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in London August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in London August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in London August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 20
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 20
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 20
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Close
4 / 20
A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islands, August 7, 2017. Each year, for only a few weeks, these schools form massive pulsating clouds in the caves, tunnels and swim-throughs, according to researchers. Courtesy of Predrag Vuckovic/Handout via REUTERS

A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islands, August 7, 2017. Each year, for only a few weeks, these schools form massive pulsating clouds in the caves, tunnels and swim-throughs,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islands, August 7, 2017. Each year, for only a few weeks, these schools form massive pulsating clouds in the caves, tunnels and swim-throughs, according to researchers. Courtesy of Predrag Vuckovic/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 20
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
9 / 20
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
10 / 20
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the additional heat of the men�s 200 metres heat at the World Athletics Championships August 9, 2017. REUTERS/John Sibley

Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the additional heat of the men�s 200 metres heat at the World Athletics Championships August 9, 2017. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the additional heat of the men�s 200 metres heat at the World Athletics Championships August 9, 2017. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
11 / 20
Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Samburu tribesmen wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 20
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, early August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Close
13 / 20
A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 20
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition held in the old town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
16 / 20
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 20
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the final of the men's 400 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in London August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the final of the men's 400 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in London August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the final of the men's 400 meters hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in London August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government in this photo released on August 10, 2017 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government in this photo released on August 10, 2017 by North Korea's...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government in this photo released on August 10, 2017 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Next Slideshows

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.

10 Aug 2017
North Korea holds mass rally

North Korea holds mass rally

Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.

10 Aug 2017
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands...

10 Aug 2017
MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

09 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast