Pictures | Thu Nov 9, 2017 | 8:20pm GMT

Photos of the week

A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Donald Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul, South Korea, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church, the site of a mass shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater" before lunch and a round of golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghanistan, drives away from the courthouse at the conclusion of his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, November 04, 2017
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, practices a Moranbong Band dance with other members in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A man walks over a natural bridge at Butler Wash in Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in La Vernia, Texas, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 04, 2017
Tottenham's Mousa Dembele is seen in action against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Riot police run past an excavator during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining in Garzweiler, northwest of Cologne, Germany, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks at giant spider webs, spun by long-jawed spiders (Tetragnatha), covering sections of the vegetation along the Soreq creek bank, near Jerusalem November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
