Photos of the week

LED lights glow from a cluster of 10 hydroponic climate controlled farms housed in repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of organic greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, on May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

