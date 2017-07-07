Photos of the week
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July...more
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Riot police, holding a sword, clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed economic reforms in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more
A flooded road with fallen rocks is pictured in Hita in Oita Prefecture, Japan, after torrential rain hits, in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 5, 2017. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy, displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa sits on a road near village of Karama, east of Raqqa, Syria July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Amiruddin Shah, 16, takes part in a practice session at a dance academy in Mumbai, India, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Grime artist Rage, MC of Slew Dem Crew, performs during a radio show in central London, Britain, September 10, 2016. "Grime is a way to vent, a way to express yourself, it's a form of release. Grime is still developing and defining itself and I think...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel July 6, 2017. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of...more
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) run across a street in Raqqa, Syria July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul, Iraq July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanistan, July 6, 2017.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People watch the launch of the Long March-5 Y2 rocket from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China, July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
