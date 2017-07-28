Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 28, 2017 | 8:30pm BST

Photos of the week

A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July 27, 2017.

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church, where she has taken sanctuary while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church, where she has taken sanctuary while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado, July 19, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London, Britain, July 23, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2017.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 26, 2017.

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS

People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS
A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 25, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain, July 26, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria July 25, 2017.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 20, 2017.

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China July 27, 2017. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China July 27, 2017. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honor the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honor the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 27, 2017.

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal, July 26, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
