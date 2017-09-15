Photos of the week
Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Mechanic Sebastian Ramirez pours new oil into a truck that was flooded by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Ramirez has worked on more than 100 flooded vehicles since the storm, but always tells the automobile owners that he can't guarantee...more
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused by an accidental hit against the popemobile's window glass while visiting the old sector of Cartagena, Colombia. REUTERS/Alberto...more
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident walks on the debris of a house destroyed in an earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Coby Cochran, (L) and her daughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room from family member, Joderrica Cornealius, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. "I'm a single mom and it's hard losing...more
Officials unveil Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olynpic bid during a ceremony at the Trocadero Square in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maritza Garrido Lecca, a ballet dancer who hid Abimael Guzman, former leader of Shining Path in her apartment in the 1990s, is freed from prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Thousands of participants wear green t-shirts provided by the National Catalan Assembly (ANC) during a rally on Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The son of a wildcat gold miner, or garimpeiro, wears his father's shoes and helmet, inside a village bar of wildcat miners, near Crepurizao, in the municipality of Itaituba, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man sits on a life guard tower as the wind blows at the beach in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand in the Empty Sky memorial while looking toward lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Specialist Cerelai Spencer from Spring Lake, North Carolina, reads her bible while waiting for her unit from the 602nd Area Medical Support Company to depart for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina....more
A Syrian woman removes the niqab as she arrives with her family at the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) check point in the eastern of Deir al Zor, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boat is seen after being blown from the dock into the marsh after Hurricane Irma passed through in St Marys, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.