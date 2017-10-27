Photos of the week
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel....more
The top of five of President Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight....more
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
