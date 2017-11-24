Photos of the week
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, Hainan province, China November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh, November 21, 2017. Faisal lost his...more
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California, November 18,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia November 20, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential...more
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Boys play in the Stviga River on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman reacts as she watches a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in the Memorial centre Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
England's Jonny May during training in Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain, November 21, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Katsuo Saito, 89, who has leukaemia, uses an oxygen tube as he rests at his house in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Offices are seen at the Gae Aulenti square at Porta Nuova district downtown Milan, Italy, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
