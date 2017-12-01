Photos of the week
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd attempting to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean defected, crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach, in this still image taken from a drone video, November 24, 2017. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 21, 2017....more
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks...more
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Argentina's Matias Alemanno in action with Ireland's Iain Henderson during the Rugby Union's Autumn Internationals at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk on a wooden footbridge across a canal during an autumn day in Srinagar November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
