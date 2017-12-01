Photos of the week
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, after announcing their engagement. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd attempting to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean defected, crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in an undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTERS
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks...more
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Argentina's Matias Alemanno in action with Ireland's Iain Henderson during the Rugby Union's Autumn Internationals at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk on a wooden footbridge across a canal during an autumn day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
