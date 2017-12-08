Edition:
Photos of the week

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 5, 2017. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles, California, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, South Korea, December 1, 2017. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
The remains of a home are seen after it burned to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York City, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
A 10-foot-long, remote-controlled flying Santa makes a test flight over the ocean in Carlsbad, California, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2017
President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Square food distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a petrol bomb during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election at Villanueva neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died on December 4, 2017. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for ten days, his mother said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
