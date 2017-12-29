Photos of the week
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's...more
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against the Bolivian government's new healthcare policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, California. Twitter/Joshua Berson/@bersonphoto/via REUTERS
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Ballerinas of Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performance, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa,...more
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts after missing a catch during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test match against England in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Children ride a manually operated Ferris wheel in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Donald Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and his wife Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a photo in front of their temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The newlywed couple, both from the village of Foyra Bazar in...more
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden with members of the Cryophile winter swimming club forming with their bodies a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River to mark the upcoming...more
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminates the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
