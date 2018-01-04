Photos of the week
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Alexander Conopoy reacts over the coffin of his daughter Alexandra Conopoy, a pregnant 18 year-old killed during an incident over scarce of pork, according to local media, in Charallave, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower ( Messeturm ) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx mourn their relatives. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, Getxo, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditions, walk during their annual pilgrimage near Inanda, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Stanley Jones, 49, eats a salami sandwich in his apartment where he lost everything he owned in the flood caused by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Jones is a former Marine who suffers from epilepsy. His apartment which doesn't have a...more
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, with their son Barron, arrive for a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival which is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising above the skyline of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A family is caught in blowing sea foam on the Brittany coast after storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A wounded rebel arrives in Daraa after evacuation from Beit Jann, in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al Faqir
Aisha Umaru (L) holds a basin of milk as Umari Usman Kaski holds up firewood at the Bakasi IDP camp, Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A devotee lights a cigaret to a figure of Santa Muerte or The Saint of Death during the first prayer of the New Year at Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
