Photos of the week
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A participant jumps in the waters of the North Sea during the annual New Year's plunge event in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action during the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Heba Amouri, mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son, Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas....more
A man participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition, in the County Clare town of Ennis, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during stage five of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal against Amiens from the penalty spot with his football boot on his head. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sunrays enter through the rooftop as employees work at a jute processing mill in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House....more
Fire Department of New York firemen work on a six-alarm fire in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"
Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.