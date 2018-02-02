Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 2, 2018 | 1:10pm GMT

Photos of the week

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Kesha (C) is embraced by a multitude of singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, January 29, 2018. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain, January 19, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea, January 31, 2018. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
