Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 9, 2018 | 5:30pm GMT

Photos of the week

A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 20
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Philadelphia Eagles� Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles� Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles� Patrick Robinson celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 20
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 20
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 20
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 20
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at former team USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar (wearing orange) during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Randall Margraves (L) lunges at former team USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar (wearing orange) during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
Randall Margraves (L) lunges at former team USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar (wearing orange) during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
7 / 20
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United at London's Selhurst Park. REUTERS/David Klein

A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United at London's Selhurst Park. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Crystal Palace plays Newcastle United at London's Selhurst Park. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
8 / 20
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Close
9 / 20
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 20
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather arrives in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather arrives in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather arrives in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 20
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 20
A Royal Malaysian Air Force SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

A Royal Malaysian Air Force SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A Royal Malaysian Air Force SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
Close
13 / 20
A clown stops to eat a sandwich before attending an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A clown stops to eat a sandwich before attending an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A clown stops to eat a sandwich before attending an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
14 / 20
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
Close
15 / 20
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall wave to the crowd from a car in Saint-Louis, Senegal. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Close
17 / 20
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 20
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
A dog jumps into the air to catch a ball along the beach near the County Kerry village of Rossbeigh, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Feb 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Feb 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves in Lares, Puerto Rico lay destroyed after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast