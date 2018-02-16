Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 16, 2018 | 9:50pm GMT

Photos of the week

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 20
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stand on the sidelines while President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stand on the sidelines while President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 9,...more

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stand on the sidelines while President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 20
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 20
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian�s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian�s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian�s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 20
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 20
Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 20
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 20
North Korean cheerleaders greet 15-month-old Escher, the child of Team USA fan Jeff Whitmore at the pair skating free skating competition final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

North Korean cheerleaders greet 15-month-old Escher, the child of Team USA fan Jeff Whitmore at the pair skating free skating competition final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
North Korean cheerleaders greet 15-month-old Escher, the child of Team USA fan Jeff Whitmore at the pair skating free skating competition final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
8 / 20
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
9 / 20
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017 are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017 are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017 are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
10 / 20
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
11 / 20
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 20
Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", with El Salvador's National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's Day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", with El Salvador's National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's Day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador February 14,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", with El Salvador's National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's Day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 20
Pramodini Roul, 24, an acid attack survivor and a campaigner at Chhanv, an NGO that supports acid attack victims, and her partner Saroj Sahoo, 26, a manager at Chhanv share a moment at the "Sheroes" home for acid attack victims in Noida, India, February 8, 2018. The couple met at a nursing home in Cuttack, India, where Pramodini was undergoing treatment for acid burns. Saroj was friends with the lady nurse who was treating Pramodini and would visit his friend at the nursing home while she was treating Pramodini, which is how the two met for the first time, on April 8, 2014. "On September 14, 2017, after an eye surgery, I was flying with Saroj and suddenly started seeing things clearly. That was the first time I saw Saroj's face. I had never imagined that I would be able to see Saroj in my lifetime," said Pramodini. The couple is scheduled to hold a ring ceremony on Valentine's Day in Lucknow. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Pramodini Roul, 24, an acid attack survivor and a campaigner at Chhanv, an NGO that supports acid attack victims, and her partner Saroj Sahoo, 26, a manager at Chhanv share a moment at the "Sheroes" home for acid attack victims in Noida, India,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Pramodini Roul, 24, an acid attack survivor and a campaigner at Chhanv, an NGO that supports acid attack victims, and her partner Saroj Sahoo, 26, a manager at Chhanv share a moment at the "Sheroes" home for acid attack victims in Noida, India, February 8, 2018. The couple met at a nursing home in Cuttack, India, where Pramodini was undergoing treatment for acid burns. Saroj was friends with the lady nurse who was treating Pramodini and would visit his friend at the nursing home while she was treating Pramodini, which is how the two met for the first time, on April 8, 2014. "On September 14, 2017, after an eye surgery, I was flying with Saroj and suddenly started seeing things clearly. That was the first time I saw Saroj's face. I had never imagined that I would be able to see Saroj in my lifetime," said Pramodini. The couple is scheduled to hold a ring ceremony on Valentine's Day in Lucknow. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
15 / 20
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 20
Andres Pernia drives his truck with a broken windshield as he arrives to check the tires in a shop in La Grita, Venezuela January 29, 2018. The windshield was broken a month ago when someone threw a stone at the truck while it was driving. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Andres Pernia drives his truck with a broken windshield as he arrives to check the tires in a shop in La Grita, Venezuela January 29, 2018. The windshield was broken a month ago when someone threw a stone at the truck while it was driving....more

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Andres Pernia drives his truck with a broken windshield as he arrives to check the tires in a shop in La Grita, Venezuela January 29, 2018. The windshield was broken a month ago when someone threw a stone at the truck while it was driving. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 20
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
18 / 20
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
19 / 20
A man stands near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man stands near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A man stands near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Feb 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an earthquake crashed in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast