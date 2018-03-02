Photos of the week
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of schoolgirls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Hindu devotee, smeared in coloured powder, takes a rest on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes part in a display of basketball skills during a visit to the Jesse Owens gymnasium in Villetaneuse, north of Paris. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Tourists from Poland float in the Dead Sea during sunset, near Metzoke Dragot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child and a man are seen at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A wounded Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) is carried by another soldier in the forest after the army took control of a ADF rebel camp, near the town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic...more
A woman villager cleans garbage in front of her house as flood hits Tanjungsari village in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/ via REUTERS
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A horse stands in a snow covered field in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
An injured boy cries as he flees an area where air strikes hit a house in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
